James joins Vail Williams’ Earley office

PROPERTY consultancy Vail Williams, which has an office in Earley, says it continues to grow with the appointment of James Newton as a surveyor.

He has joined Vail Williams from Lambert Smith Hampton, where he spent four years working in acquisition and disposal of commercial property across the Thames Valley.

Now, he will help the region’s businesses secure new premises, and will be working from Vail Williams’ Thames Valley Park offices.

Guy Parkes, partner at the firm’s Earley office, said: “We are delighted to welcome James at what is a busy time for our team, as businesses plan for a return to the workplace.

“We recognise that there is huge growth potential in the Thames Valley office market and continue to invest in our people and resources to help our clients achieve their new workplace strategies quickly and efficiently.”

Mr Newton added: “I am excited to be joining such a progressive business as Vail Williams at a time of growth and opportunity for the firm.

“Their values and focus on client excellence resonated with me and I am looking forward to delivering on this for clients.”