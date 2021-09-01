James Phelan to bring his magic to Camberley Theatre

A MAGICAL show is heading to Camberley Theatre this September.

James Phelan is set to host his mind-bending performance of The Greatest Magician for one night only.

This show focuses on illusion, from making people forget their own names to transporting iPhones from the auditorium into blocks of ice.

James was taught by Paul Daniels and friends with Penn and Teller, not he’s a magician to celebrities.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 for adults, £16 for Theatre Club members, £40 for VIP and £39 for Theatre Club VIP.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01276 707600, or log on to camberleytheatre.co.uk