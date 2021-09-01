Wokingham.Today

James Phelan to bring his magic to Camberley Theatre

by Phil Creighton0
James Phelan
James Phelan is bringing his magic to Camberley Theatre

A MAGICAL show is heading to Camberley Theatre this September.

James Phelan is set to host his mind-bending performance of The Greatest Magician for one night only.

This show focuses on illusion, from making people forget their own names to transporting iPhones from the auditorium into blocks of ice.

James was taught by Paul Daniels and friends with Penn and Teller, not he’s a magician to celebrities.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, September 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 for adults, £16 for Theatre Club members, £40 for VIP and £39 for Theatre Club VIP.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01276 707600, or log on to camberleytheatre.co.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Still time to visit Woodley’s pop-up charity shop

Jess Warren

Record breaking Daniel has a bionic hand printed

Staff Writer

GALLERY: Woodley Winter Extravaganza 2017

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.