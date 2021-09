AN EVENING of jazz from a maestro will help raise funds for good causes across the borough.

Art Themen and his friends will be performing at The Whitty Theatre in Luckley House School from 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 5.

A bar opens from 6.30pm, and the event is organised by Wokingham In Need.

Tickets cost £19 and can be purchased by logging on to ticketsource.co.uk/wokinghaminneed or calling 07867 530727.