Jim wasn’t sleepwalking as he strode in the night

A WOKINGHAM man has raised more than £1,000 for The Link Visiting Scheme, after walking from London to Brighton.

On Saturday, May 29, Jim Edwards embarked on a 62-mile trek for the Wokingham charity — and completed it in just over 24 hours.

The walk, organised by Action Challenge, sees people travel from Richmond Park, London, on foot to Brighton.

After taking part in the event two years ago, Jim says he signed up again in a bid to beat his previous time of 30 hours.

“I smashed my previous pace but didn’t hit under 24 hours,” Jim says. “But I’m happy with it.

“I wanted to prove to myself I can do it in a sensible time and now I’m done.”

WALK ON: Jim Edwards at the finish line of his 100km trek

The Wokingham resident completed the walk in 25 hours and 20 minutes, and came 411th out of the 729 competitors who crossed the finish line.

Through sponsorships, he also raised £1,200 for Link Visiting, choosing to support the befriending charity after watching his wife volunteer for it throughout lockdown.

“Thank you to everybody who has sponsored me so far and supported me while I was walking,” Jim says.

“I’m still looking for a firm to double the donation, and am hoping for another £300.”

Marjie Walker, CEO of The Link Visiting Scheme, said the charity is over the moon about Jim’s donation.

“We have been so impressed not only with the amount raised by Jim but by this incredible achievement of walking nonstop, through the night for 25 hours covering 52 miles,” she says.

“It really is truly remarkable and we are absolutely delighted that Jim has chosen to support Link Visiting.

“Every penny will go towards providing friendship and support to those in our community desperate to see a friendly face.

“Our sincere thanks go to Jim and to all those who have encouraged him by way of donations to achieve this incredible challenge.”

Jim is accepting donations until the end of June. To find out more, visit: www.localgiving.org/fundraising/JimLondon2Brighton

For more information on The Link Visiting Scheme, visit: www.linkvisiting.org