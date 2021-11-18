John; 90 years old; his rehabilitation journey with Therapies on Thames

Initial AssessmentFollowing a long period in hospital, John was discharged to a care home as he was no longer able to continue living independently as he was before his admission. He had experienced limited therapeutic intervention in an acute NHS trust over Christmas. He was discharged in January and had lost a lot of weight. He required hoisting and was also doubly incontinent. He was unable to sit up for any period.

RehabilitationJohn went through a phase of very slow recovery, but still unable to feed himself. He still required to be hoisted into a chair. After a time, John started to show signs that he wanted to improve and do more things independently to the carers at the home. John had seen a physiotherapist when he first came to the care home but the family didn’t peruse it as he wasn’t interested at that time. The home was very supportive in John becoming more active. The carer told the family john would now benefit from physiotherapy. Contact was made to Therapies on Thames initially to carry out a wheelchair assessment for John. Then they also learnt of the physiotherapy offering.Result

After a few weeks of physiotherapy rehabilitation, John was able to walk independently with two sticks and feed himself. He is gaining weight and muscle tone that he didn’t have before he started the physiotherapy. He is much more engaged and can hold conversations on the phone. He is happier now he can be so much more independent.

Family Feedback“The Therapies on Thames team responded and were able to interact with my dad so that he was able to begin his journey back. As a physio myself, I was not at all sure he would be able to walk again, and so this has been a very significant improvement and has improved the quality of his life immensely.”

