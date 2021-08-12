John Madejski Academy principal says she is proud of GCSE grades

A READING school principal has praised students for their GCSE results today.

Louise Baker, principal of John Madejski Academy, said she is “so proud” of how hard the pupils have worked over the last 18 months.

“The sheer determination and resilience they have shown as they overcame so many hurdles deserves to be recognised and the results today are testament to this.

Pupils at John Madejski Academy celebrate their grades

“I am filled with an immense pride to see the well-rounded individuals they have become.”

Ms Baker went on to thank her staff at the Hartland Road school and parents who have shown their continued support for the pupils.

She said: “As we look towards September, we are excited to welcome our new sixth formers but equally want to wish all our students best of luck in the next stages of their lives. I have no doubt they all have bright futures ahead of them.”