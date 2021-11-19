John Madejski Academy student Signs Professional Contract with Everton FC

John Madejski Academy student Pat Nash has signed a professional contract with Everton Football Club.

A year after being released from Reading FC’s Academy, the talented goalkeeper has joined the Merseyside Premier League club.

JMA student and member of their Football Performance programme, Pat Nash, has signed a professional contract with the Toffees until June 2022.

After being released by Reading FC, where he had spent eight years, the 17 year old, named after former Northern Irish goalkeeper Pat Jennings, joined JMA’s Football Performance programme to continue on his path towards the professional game, while also being able to work on his A-Levels.

Pat said: “I was really lucky that Butch (JMA’s Football Performance Director Michael Butcher) offered me a place at JMA so early on, long before I was near to finishing year 11 and pre COVID.

“It gave me a plan to aim for and a pathway when I didn’t really have much motivation with my football after a huge set-back having been released from Reading FC after eight years in the academy.”

“The programme itself was ideal as it gave me the opportunity to work towards my A-Levels whilst being able to get consistent training and matches.

“The teachers were always supportive and the football coaches allowed me to use the pitches and gym for me to do extras that I wanted to do.

“At JMA, everything is there for you to succeed, it is down to you to use it and apply yourself. For me, JMA was a brilliant stepping stone to get into the pro game.”

Director of Football Performance, Michael Butcher said: “I don’t want to sound too cliché here but, Pat genuinely epitomised everything you would expect from a top, top professional and by applying himself like that every single day he always gave himself the opportunity to succeed.

“He would never miss a session either in the gym or on the pitch and would always be the last one off the pitch whether that be practicing his kicking or simply staying in goal whilst the boys took 100 penalties.”

“On top of this he was a model student. Spending time regularly in extra study sessions and working closely with his teachers, Pat was also a high achiever in the classroom.

“It is his dedication, focus, and willingness to sacrifice alongside the support the programme here offers that has given Pat the platform to now sign at a top premier league club.”

“We are all incredibly proud and at the same time excited as we know there is still more to come in Pat’s journey as a professional footballer.”

