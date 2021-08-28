Wokingham.Today

John Redwood welcomes new home store in Wokingham’s town centre

by John Wakefield0
Peacock House
Sir John Redwood with some of the Peacock House Interiors team in Elms Walk

SIR JOHN REDWOOD’S home is now looking that bit more smarter after he visited a new Wokingham store.

Peacock House opened earlier this year in Elms Road, one of the new shopping destinations created by Wokingham Borough Council.

The home decor specialist is independently run and Sir John said that its helpful staff can give shoppers ideas to furnish and brighten their home, drawing on their range and knowledge of what can look good in any room.

“I am keen that more people come to see shops like Peacock House in the new shopping areas of Wokingham,” the MP for Wokingham said.

“Some locals still have not walked around to see what is on offer and we want the new shopping areas to be a success.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Plans for regeneration of Finchampstead’s Gorse Ride estate to go on show tomorrow

Phil Creighton

Wokingham commuters can look forward to extra trains to Waterloo

Phil Creighton

FOUND: MISSING MAN: Police appeal for help to track down Easthampstead’s Terry

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.