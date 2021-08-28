John Redwood welcomes new home store in Wokingham’s town centre

SIR JOHN REDWOOD’S home is now looking that bit more smarter after he visited a new Wokingham store.

Peacock House opened earlier this year in Elms Road, one of the new shopping destinations created by Wokingham Borough Council.

The home decor specialist is independently run and Sir John said that its helpful staff can give shoppers ideas to furnish and brighten their home, drawing on their range and knowledge of what can look good in any room.

“I am keen that more people come to see shops like Peacock House in the new shopping areas of Wokingham,” the MP for Wokingham said.

“Some locals still have not walked around to see what is on offer and we want the new shopping areas to be a success.”