Join a Winter 5 trail run at Dinton Pastures

RUNNERS have been reminded that it is not to late to sign up for the Winter 5 series at Dinton Pastures.

The Enterprise Accountant’s Winter 5 is a series of four monthly runs. The first event took place in November.

The route is a five mile (eight kilometre) multi-terrain course around the country park, covering mud, paths, fields and a flight of stairs.

There is also a five kilometre (3.1 mile) course for children between the the ages of five and 15 years old.

And there is an option to take part virtually for both distances.

The remaining two events take place on Sunday, January 9 and Sunday, February 13. Both begin at 9.30am.

All finishers will have the opportunity to dedicate a tree from The National Forest or receive a medal.

The series has been organised by Barnes Fitness.

For more information, visit: barnesfitness.co.uk/enterprise-accountants-winter-5-series