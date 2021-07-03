Join Iggle Piggle for a Busy Day in Reading’s Hexagon Theatre

A MAGICAL puppet adventure is coming to Reading’s The Hexagon later this month. It’s pre-school favourites In The Night Garden and it’s live on stage.

The show is called Igglepiggle’s Busy Day and includes all the show’s characters such as Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka.

Igglepiggle looks for his friends and follows their funny sounds until he finds them all, including the Pinky Ponk, which will be flying through the auditorium.

Audiences will be able to watch their favourite characters come to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music.

It’s almost like being in the night garden yourself.

Performances will be on Tuesday, July 27 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm, and Wednesday, July 28 at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets will be available for £20 for adults and £18 for under 16s for premium seats.

Band A tickets will be priced at £18 for adults and £16 for under 16s and babes in arms tickets will be available for under six-months-old only.

For more details, or to book, whatsonreading.com