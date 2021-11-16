Join Kipper and his friends as they journey through the snow at Norden Farm this December

SNOWFLAKES will be falling in Maidenhead for a special festive show this Christmas.

Kipper’s Snowy Day is set to entertain audiences at Norden Farm from Tuesday, November 30 to Sunday, December 30.

Based on the award-winning children’s book, Kipper the Dog, by Mick Inkpen, the story will be brought to life on stage, thanks to Slot Machine theatre company.

The plot follows Kipper, his friend Tiger and their magical adventure in the snow.

Filled with original songs including Big Hill and Very Positive About Snow, the soundtrack aims to reflect the action happening on stage with puppets.

The set is inspired by the concept of a fresh, snowy night and the blank page of a book.

Nicola Blackwell, co-artistic director at Slot Machine, said: “Audiences are in for a really spectacular show.

“We’ve tried to recreate that visual world tastefully on stage and families will be able to watch it all come to life and experience that magic of the show.

Ms Blackwell said Slot Machine theatre has got a long-standing relationship with Norden Farm.

The arts venue, which has presented three Christmas pieces with the company, was one of the first theatres to commission them.

And Ms Blackwell said they chose Kipper’s Snowy Day because it is “well-loved by so many families”.

She said: “We just really enjoy the book and our adaptation actually includes both Kipper’s Snowy Day and Kipper’s Christmas Eve, which is what Mick Inkpen suggested we do.

“Mick was so lovely to work with and I think his character definitely reflects in his books showing his generosity and heart-warming nature.”

And this production isn’t the only production Slot Machine have been working on throughout the pandemic.

Previous Slot Machine shows include Your Toys, The Boy, The Piano and The Beach and Scooter Ballet.

The company’s focus is all about multidisciplinary work for family audiences ranging from commercial pieces to larger-scale choreographic shows.

And over lockdown Slot Machine released a film of Kipper’s Snowy Day, which was screened at various BFI cinemas.

Ms Blackwell said that after a challenging Christmas last year, she is excited to me spreading joy to families this festive season.

“You won’t see a show like this anywhere else this Christmas,” she said.

“Our production is so unique and no other theatre company in the UK has been commissioned to do this adaptation so I think that’s what makes our show so special.

“You just can’t beat walking into a theatre and seeing all the children laughing and engaged in your show and it’s a real privilege to be a part of it.”

Adult tickets cost £14.50, under 16’s are £12.50 and a family of four ticket is £50.

Relaxed performances are on Saturday, December 4 at 11am and Wednesday, December 29.

And touch tours are available before the show.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01628 788997, or log on to: norden.farm