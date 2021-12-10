Join St John Ambulance at Wellington College for carols tomorrow

BERKSHIRE St John Ambulance is inviting everyone to join them for a fundraising service of Christmas carols and readings.

The event will take place in the chapel of Wellington College, Crowthorne, tomorrow, Saturday, December 11. It will begin at 6pm and last for about an hour.

TAMESIS Chamber Choir will provide music. Readings will be given by Lady Stevenson, Lord Brownlow CVO DL, and Sean Taylor DL.

Clive Lawson Smith, chair of the St John Priory Group in Berkshire, said that St John volunteers have been busy supporting the NHS in A&E departments, ambulances and vaccination centres since the pandemic began.

“We’re delighted to be holding what promises to be an enjoyable early evening of festive songs and readings,” he said.

“But please consider buying a donation ticket even if you cannot be there as all funds raised support volunteer training and the purchase of essential first aid equipment.”

Tickets are £10, under 12 year olds free. Entry includes a glass of wine and a mince pie. All proceeds go to St John Ambulance.

For more information, visit: eventbrite.co.uk/e/christmas-carols-tickets-182575527317