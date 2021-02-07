Join Woodley to Tokyo Sport In Mind charity challenge

A Woodley based sports company is asking people to help them travel 5690 miles from Woodley to Tokyo to raise money for charity Sport In Mind.



The miles can be collated from walking, cycling or running to get to the Japanese city that are due to host the Olympic Games this summer.



USports director, Charlie Hiscox who organised the challenge said: “Once you have finished your walk, cycle, run or anything else to get you moving, then just take a screenshot and send this through to us via our Instagram page and we will add your contribution to our total distance covered.



“You can send in as many contributions as you like, the more the better! More information can be found on our website www.u-sports.co.uk.”

uSports are donating 5p to Sport In Mind for every mile completed. Sport in Mind is a Reading based mental health sports charity that uses sport and physical activity to improve the lives of people experiencing mental health problems.

“With another lockdown in place, we hope to give motivation to more people to stay active,” Charlie continued.

“We hope that if people know that for every mile they run, they are contributing 5p to a local charity it might just get a few more feet stomping the pavements across Berkshire!

“We understand that a lockdown will have an impact on people’s mental health and through supporting Sport In Mind we know our donation will have a positive impact on the people of Reading.

“I’m extremely proud to have uSports leading this event for such an amazing local charity. The impact physical activity can have on our mental health is huge and we know that Sport In Mind are doing fantastic things for those across Reading.”

“The initiative was actually brought to my attention by one of our sports coaches, Ollie Harris, who has been a big part of promoting the challenge on our social media pages. Without hesitation we started putting the work in to raise awareness of the challenge.”

“To help raise awareness, we have seen a number of organisations become supporters of the initiative and are very thankful to UTC Reading, Shinfield Running Club, Reading Athletics Club and Pulse Football Woodley. We are welcome to more organisations becoming partners of the initiative, all they need to do is send us a message!”

“Through the challenge we hope to encourage more people to get active and stay active. We can’t wait to see people tagging us in their walks, runs and cycles throughout February.”