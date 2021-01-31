Jonny rejoins the Fould at Reading Rockets

Reading Rockets have announced that 6’6 forward Jonny Foulds has agreed to rejoin the Rockets for the remainder of the 2020/2021 season.

Jonny was with the Rockets in the 2017/2018 before going to play in Europe in countries such as Italy, Ireland and Germany.



Last season, he averaged 11.4 points, shooting an impressive 37% from three point range, and 3.6 rebounds whilst playing in the German league.

When the club learned that Jonny was available, Head Coach Alan Keane contacted him and Johnny was thrilled to be back at a club he knows well.

The Rockets have not been in action for over six weeks after the club was impacted by covid-19, Academy and division one Men’s team, Rockets are looking to return to the court on Saturday, January 30 when they are scheduled to face Nottingham Hoods.

Head coach Alan Keane is very glad to have Jonny back on the team:

“Johnny is somebody we know very well at the club. Since his time at Reading, Johnny has worked incredibly hard to develop all areas of his game, most notably his shooting ability. “Johnny’s approach to his development and the game makes him a joy to coach and he will be a tremendous influence on our Academy players also.”

After mutual agreement, the Reading Rockets have released Canadian-forward Lewis Diankulu.

During his time at the Rockets, Lewis averaged 10 points, one block and 4.5 rebounds a game. Off-the-court, Lewis brought lots of positivity and energy whilst delivering community sessions and was a true role model for young basketball players in the local area.