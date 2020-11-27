Joy cafe extends free meal scheme during festive season

JOY is the main item on a Wokingham cafe’s menu this year, as it extends its free meal scheme over Christmas.

Earlier this year, a number of local businesses offered free school meals to make sure children had access to food throughout half term.

And Joy Cafe is determined to make a difference during the festive season too.

The Wokingham town centre eatery is working with Share Wokingham to extend its free meal offer — as part of a wider charity appeal.

“Joy Cafe were offering free meals over half-term but there wasn’t a huge uptake on it,” said Claire Revie, Share Wokingham volunteer.

“We realised that a lot of embarrassment came from coming in and asking for something for free, so Share Wokingham has worked with the cafe to put together vouchers for people to use this Christmas.

“It’s quite nice to give people a bit of a treat as well, to give them a choice of what to eat.”

The meal vouchers are only one part of a borough-wide Christmas appeal, organised by Wokingham Foodbank, Share Wokingham and First Days Children’s Charity.

To support families this winter, the three charities are working on a joint project to distribute Christmas gifts and stockings to vulnerable children, alongside festive food hampers to families who need them.

And the charities feel their work is more important than ever right now.

“The demographic of those in need has changed this year,” Ms Revie explained.

“People who’ve never needed to ask for help before now need it. If anything, Covid has been a real leveller.

“And while it was really great over half-term when all of these companies stepped up to help vulnerable families, they were the ones that missed out on business,” she added.

Ms Revie hopes the stockings and food hampers will be distributed from mid-December, and they will be delivered by Share Wokingham volunteers.

In the meantime, the three charities will also continue to provide their year-round support and are asking for donations of brand new toys and gifts for children aged up to 17 alongside Christmas food and treats for families.

For more information on how to receive a Christmas stocking or hamper and for details on how to donate, visit: www.firstdays.net/christmasgiving and www.facebook.com/sharewokingham