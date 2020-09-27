Judge John Deed stars reunite for Theatre Royal Windsor’s reopening production, Love Letters

LIVE theatre is to return to Windsor next month with a Broadway hit.

Seasoned actors Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove – who worked together on the hit television drama Judge John Deed – are teaming up for a new production of Love Letters.

It will be directed by Roy Marsden, best known for his role of Adam Dalgliesh in the popular crime series.

The play focuses on two friends who share a deep closeness through writing intimate letters.

When Andrew Makepeace Ladd III accepts an invitation to Melissa Gardner’s birthday party, Melissa writes a thank you note, and a romantic friendship and correspondence that spans almost half a century is born.

Written by A R Gurney, Love Letters debuted in 1988 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Celebrated American productions of this Broadway classic have seen huge star names such as Kathleen Turner, Christopher Walken, Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal take on this piece.

Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove are no strangers to the Theatre Royal, both recently having featured in outstanding Windsor productions – Martin in Patrick Hamilton’s classic Gaslight and Jenny in the starring role of the thrilling The Anastasia File. The pair last performed together in Windsor’s 2015 live radio adaptation of the iconic movie screenplay, Brief Encounter.

There are just eight performances of Love Letters, running from Tuesday, October 13 through to Saturday, October 17. Covid measures will include wearing face coverings, using a one-way system and limiting tickets

to groups of six from one household or bubble. Other measures may be introduced closer to the time, look out for details from the theatre or the Government.

For more details, or to book Covid-safe tickets, log on to TheatreRoyalWindsor.co.uk or call the box office on 01753 853888.