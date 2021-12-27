Just 3% of Wokingham borough fly-tippers fined last year for dumped waste

NEW data from the Government has revealed a rise in fly-tipping over the last financial year.

Between 2020 and 2021 there were 2,284 recorded incidents in the borough, costing at least £22,500 to clear up.

But only 3% of those incidents were traced back to people who were fined for the dumped rubbish.

The rise was in line with national and regional trends during the pandemic, whereby fly-tipping increased by 33% in the south east.

Cllr Bill Soane, executive member for neighbourhood and communities at the borough council said that despite the rise last year, the amount of rubbish being dumped has dropped back down to pre-pandemic levels.

“The location and type of fly-tipping within the borough is very much in line with the national picture, where most fly-tipping occurs on the highway and involves types of household waste,” Cllr Soane said.

The data published by DEFRA revealed 759 household waste incidents. Construction and green waste were also dumped 333 and 210 times respectively.

Cllr Soane said that the council constantly monitors and reviews its fly-tipping data.

This, he said, includes type, location, and size of fly-tips, the number of investigations and what enforcement action is being taken.

This is then used to inform future reduction activities and public messaging for the forthcoming month, he explained.

Cllr Soane said that a reason for a rise in fly-tipping during the pandemic was partly due to the enforced closure and reduced capacity at Re3 waste and recycling centres.

He said that lockdown conditions also placed a strain on the council’s waste collection services.

Cllr Soane said that the council investigated 863 of the 2,284 incidents, representing around 38%. Of these, 75 fines were issued, just 3% of the total incidents.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and inspect all incidents for evidence,” he explained.

The Re3 booking system has now led to increased recycling rates, Cllr Soane said, as well as reduced queuing and car emissions from idling engines.

“It has proved popular and effective for our residents,” he said.

Cllr Soane said that during the past year, the council has invested in more CCTV cameras to monitor high-risk fly-tipping locations.

“We have significantly increased our signage and communications to make people aware of their responsibilities for their waste, how to dispose of it correctly, and how the council investigates and fines those caught fly-tipping,” he added.

“If you dump waste or use an unregistered waste carrier and we trace items back to you, you will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £400.”

Cllr Soane encouraged any residents using “man in a van” type services this Christmas to check they carry a valid waste carrier’s licence via the Environment Agency’s website.

“Christmas will not prevent us clamping down on those responsible and with the increased 24/7 CCTV surveillance, which is moved regularly around the borough, we are reminding potential fly-tippers that we are watching you,” he said. “We are committed to keeping the borough clean and green and with your help, we can catch those responsible for dumping waste.”

Cllr Soane said that Re3 recycling centres will be open before the Christmas break and after the new year.