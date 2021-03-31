Wokingham.Today

Just what the doctor ordered: new rector for Finchampstead and California parish

by Phil Creighton0
The Revd Dr Leonard Onugha
The Revd Dr Leonard Onugha leads a service at St Barnabus Church in Emmer Green Picture: Diocese of Oxford

THE PARISH of Finchampstead and California is to welcome a new rector.

The Revd Dr Leonard Onugha, his wife Joanna, and their three teenage children, will move in towards the end of July, to tie in with St James’ Day.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reach out into the community in engaging ways as we regather following the difficulties of the last year,” said Dr Onugha.

“I would be especially pleased for us to be well placed to embrace the new families that are moving into the parish.”

He is currently a curate serving in Emmer Green, Caversham.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Cookies recalled by Poundstretcher

Phil Creighton

Open air theatre will see Tales From The Riverbank performed in Wokingham

Phil Creighton

Miracle mum returns to Woodley home after two weeks in intensive care

Taz Usher
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.