Just what the doctor ordered: new rector for Finchampstead and California parish

THE PARISH of Finchampstead and California is to welcome a new rector.

The Revd Dr Leonard Onugha, his wife Joanna, and their three teenage children, will move in towards the end of July, to tie in with St James’ Day.

“I am excited by the opportunity to reach out into the community in engaging ways as we regather following the difficulties of the last year,” said Dr Onugha.

“I would be especially pleased for us to be well placed to embrace the new families that are moving into the parish.”

He is currently a curate serving in Emmer Green, Caversham.