Karen and Meg fall out at 15,000ft – but don’t worry, it’s all in a good cause

A TWYFORD charity is a few thousand pounds better off thanks to some Berkshire daredevils.

Karen Watts and Meg Smithers, from Thames Valley housebuilder Persimmon Homes, took part in a charity skydive to raise money for Daisy’s Dream last weekend.

The charity supports youngsters and their families who are affected by life-threatening illnesses, and hosted a skydiving campaign this year to generate £15,000.

The duo took on their 15,000 ft fall at Old Sarum Park, Salisbury, and managed to raise more than £2,300.

“Words cannot describe that initial feeling of falling out of the plane,” Karen says. “It was terrifying but also very surreal.

“I keep looking into the sky and still can’t get my head around the fact I was free-falling above the clouds… It’s crazy.”

Meg adds: “It’s an amazing feeling knowing we were able to raise money to help families who need it most.

“An unforgettable experience and one which I will definitely be doing again.”

Back on safe ground, Karen and Meg emphasise their support for Daisy’s Dream

Daisy’s Dream offers support to families free of charge, and will now use the money to continue helping those in need.

Every year, it aims to raise £415,000 to cover its essential services.

Ben Felton, managing director of Persimmon Thames Valley, says: “We are so proud of Karen and Meg, not only for having the courage to jump out of a plane, but rallying the support of friends, family and colleagues to raise so much money for such a fantastic cause.”

n To find out more about Karen and Meg’s fundraiser, or to make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TeamPersimmon