Karting prodigy hopes to emulate Formula 1 heroes on international stage

Local student Maciek Hamera is hoping to emulate his motorsport heroes by racing on the international stage.



Maciek, 17, has been infatuated with cars since childhood and caught the racing bug at an early age thanks to an indoor karting trip with his Dad.

“I have had a passion for cars since I was very young and that was the only thing I seemed interested in,” said Maciek.

Maciek Hamera Karting Pictures: Hellofoto Motorsport Photography

“While others were playing with their other toys, I always had a Formula 1 car in my hand, pretending to be racing around a world famous track.

“My dad took me indoor karting in California and I immediately caught the motorsport bug and aged nine, I received my first Go kart.”



Maciek’s family took the decision to relocate to the UK to help him progress with his motosport journey where he currently resides in Woodley.

“We knew we needed to move to the UK to compete at the highest level. We carried on my karting career progressing through the different classes. This meant upgrades in terms of equipment which we tried to achieve as best as we could manage.

Maciek Hamera Karting Pictures: Hellofoto Motorsport Photography

“In reality my budget was smaller than many other drivers which means I have to try and compensate with talent.”

Maciek, who is currently studying A-levels at Waingles College is determined to follow his motorsport dream and one day make the step up to compete at the highest level.

He has recently competed at international level, where he was the second fastest on the track in the European Rotax Trophy, competing against the top motorsport hopefuls around the world.

“I have been racing for many years now in the British Karting Championship and have started to race in Europe this year with considerable success.

“I believe hard work and determination are the most important elements of success and I’m going to continue to strive towards my main goal.

Maciek Hamera Karting Pictures: Hellofoto Motorsport Photography

“I would like to join my heroes who currently compete in Grand Prix racing, the likes of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris at the top echelon of motorsport.



“All these British heroes of mine have won the same championship as me (the SuperOne Championship), so I must be going in the right direction.”