Katherine cleans up Woosehill and helps horses at the same time

A KIND-HEARTED volunteer has been raising money for charity while cleaning up Woosehill.

Katherine White, from Wokingham-based charity Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines (SAFE), is collecting 200 pieces of litter each week throughout February as part of a fundraising challenge.

SAFE, which rescues and rehomes horses, launched its Fun Day 5,000 Challenge at the start of the month and has been asking people to take on a unique challenge for four weeks.

To keep her community clean and help SAFE, Katherine set herself a target of collecting

50 pieces of litter per week.

“I wanted to help the environment, and when I got out and about I quickly realised I needed to up [my target] to 200 pieces per week,” she explains.

“It’s crazy the amount of rubbish I’ve found. I’ve been taking it home, recycling it and separating it out.”

Other volunteers have taken on challenges such as cooking a different curry each week, practising yoga every day or walking a certain amount of steps.

SAFE helps horses Picture: Katherine White

In previous years, SAFE has organised a Family Fun Day, raising around £5,000.

Katherine says the charity relies solely on donations and has struggled to raise much-needed funds during the pandemic.

So far, SAFE has received nearly £2,000 in donations through its virtual fundraiser, but hopes to hit £5,000 through individual sponsorships soon.

The money raised will be used to rehabilitate any rescued horses so they can be safely rehomed.

Some of the rubbish Katherine White has collected

This includes funding the daily upkeep of horses, providing food, bedding and vet bills.

To find out more about SAFE’s Fun Day 5000 Challenge, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/safe-fun-day-5000-challenge