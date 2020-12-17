Keep active and head outside this winter for your wellbeing says Wokingham Borough Council

THE BOROUGH council is encouraging residents to keep active this winter, to support their mental wellbeing.

“Regular physical activity, even for a few minutes, can improve your mental wellbeing,” said Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services. “It releases endorphins which help us to sleep and feel better and improves our physical fitness.”

Suggestions include a walk at lunchtime and walking or cycling where possible — including the school run.

Cllr Ullakarin Clark, executive member for children’s services said: “Children thrive when they are being listened to and feel they are being heard. The school run offers parents and children the opportunity to spend time together while undertaking physical activity, both of which can boost their mood and assist with their mental development.

“Walking, cycling or scooting to school can also benefit a child in the classroom as they arrive more alert and ready to learn.

“Studies have shown that just five minutes of physical activity can have a positive effect on a child’s concentration and ability to stay focused on the task at hand, so even parking a little further away from school and walking from the car to the school gate can have a positive impact.”

To find out more about walking and cycling routes around the borough visit: myjourneywokingham.com

For more help managing mental illness, contact Wokingham Borough Council’s Recovery College or the NHS Talking Therapies service.

Mental Health support is available for local children too. Kooth offers free online counselling and emotional well-being support for our younger residents and Arc Wokingham also provides a safe, non-judgemental and confidential space for children aged 11 and older.