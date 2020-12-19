‘Keep it small and local this Christmas’

NEXT WEEK, coronavirus restrictions change to accommodate Christmas celebrations — but earlier this week the prime minister urged people to keep their socialising small, short and local.

From Wednesday, December 23 until Sunday, December 27, residents are legally allowed to form an exclusive Christmas bubble composed of people from no more than three households.

For the five-day period, borough residents will be allowed to travel between tiers and UK nations for the purposes of meeting their new bubble.

But the prime minister is encouraging people to treat the rules as a maximum not a target. Residents have been told to exercise personal responsibility and minimise contact with others.

That means reducing socialising to fewer people, for less time, and travelling less across the UK, Boris Johnson said.

Scientific advisor, Chris Whitty encouraged people to think of the most vulnerable and limit their journeys across the country.

If residents choose to form a Christmas bubble, these must be exclusive to one another. Families cannot change or form different bubbles during the festive season.

Once created, Christmas bubbles can meet in private homes and gardens, places of worship and public outdoor spaces.

The Government is encouraging hosts to ventilate their homes as much as possible, and limit the duration of stay.

Christmas bubbles cannot go to pubs, shops, theatres and restaurants together.

Residents must not meet socially with friends and family in their home or garden unless they are part of a Christmas bubble.

And the prime minister has encouraged anyone planning on forming a bubble to minimise all social contact from Friday, in preparation.

Residents cannot form a Christmas bubble if they have symptoms or test positive for the virus.