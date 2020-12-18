Keep the borough clean, because ‘Santa is watching’

THE BOROUGH council is cracking down on fly-tipping this Christmas — and it says that ‘Santa is watching’.

With the festive season here, it is asking residents to keep Wokingham “green and clean” by disposing of rubbish legally and responsibly.

And it says it will be taking a “zero-tolerance approach” to offenders this Christmas.

So far, 74 people have been issued with a fixed penalty of either £80 or £400 for dumping rubbish illegally.

And as part of the ‘Santa is Watching’ campaign, residents are being encouraged to report any fly-tipping they see out and about.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We operate a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping all year round – and the festive period is no different.

“We will take action against this anti-social behaviour.”

Residents can dispose of waste and recycling at the re3 recycling centres in Bracknell and Reading.

For information on Christmas and New Year opening hours, visit: re3.fccenvironment.co.uk