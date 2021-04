CHARVIL residents are keeping the streets tidy this weekend.

On Saturday, May 1, Charvil Matters is hosting its latest litter picking session.

The team will be meeting at Charvil Village Hall at 10am, and the event is free and open to everyone.

“Just bring yourself and some gloves,” said organiser Sam Akhtar. “Extra litter grabbers are always welcome.”

For more information and to register your interest, contact charvilmatters@gmail.com or visit: www.facebook.com/events/516785679489865