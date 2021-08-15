Keep wearing masks – covid has not gone away urges Wokingham council leader

THE end of covid restrictions seems to be working, but council leader John Halsall is urging Wokingham residents to think of others and keep wearing masks, writes Phil Creighton.

“The rate per 100,000 has fallen down to 234.6 (on Saturday), from a peak of 427 on July 25,” he said. “But there’s a rump of people who are still not hyphenated.

“We have to encourage people who haven’t got around to it to get vaccinated.

“Irrespective of what you think of the government, it has been extremely courageous and prescient in its strategy on vaccinations.”

But, Cllr Halsall warned, covid had not gone away and people still need to exercise caution in the company of others and wear masks.

“It’s still there,” he said. “Even with everybody vaccinated, it will still be there.

“If local arrangements require you to mask up, please do so. They’re not asking because they’re being awkward, they’re asking you for a reason.

“(Not wearing one is) just being selfish. It’s not really a great impediment to wear a mask. It’s such a little thing to ask people to do.”

On Saturday, there were 78 new covid cases confirmed in the borough, and brings the total number of infections to 11,911, since the pandemic began.

Neighbouring Reading borough had an infection rate of 368, up from 248.5 last week.

And it reported 80 new positive tests on Saturday.

Bracknell Forest reported 52 positive tests, and its rate per 100,000 is currently 252.9, slightly up from 246.4 last week.

Windsor and Maidenhead had 58 new cases on Saturday, with its rate per 100,000 at 273, up from 225.9 last week.

Slough reported 68 positive tests and its rate is 264.1, up from 218 last week.

And rates in West Berkshire are 234.1, up from 206.4 last week. It had 57 positive tests on Monday.

The national rate of infection is 272, similar to last week’s 279.5.

And on Saturday, 26,700 cases were reported across the UK.