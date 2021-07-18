Keep wearing masks urges Reading Buses

PASSENGERS using Reading Buses services are being asked to keep on wearing face masks despite government rules changing.

From Monday, July 19, the wearing of masks as a covid-safe measure becomes optional.

But the bus company wants customers to keep on covering up to protect fellow passengers and also the bus drivers.

Reading Buses operates a number of services in Wokingham borough, including the Lion, Leopard, Oranges and Claret routes.

Its chief executive, Robert Williams, said staff would respect the choice of each passenger.

“We will be adopting government guidance as we have done throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“We understand that people will still want everyone to wear a face-covering when travelling and we would encourage people to do so to help support and protect each other.

“At the same time, Reading Buses wants to reassure people that it will still be safe to use a bus.”

The company will also maintain other covid-safe measures including keeping windows open to help ventilation, and maintaining enhanced clearing regimes.

Hand sanitiser will also be available on every bus and drivers will continue to work behind perspex barriers to help maintain social distancing.

“Even if sitting near strangers, the majority of our seats are forward-facing and high backed which provides more protection than sitting face-to-face with somebody,” said Mr Williams.

“It was very rare that our buses were full and crowded before covid so there is no reason to expect things will suddenly change. On double-decker buses it is also worth checking to see if there is more space upstairs.”

He added: “The risk should therefore be minimal to anyone travelling with us – especially if they elect to wear a face-covering themselves.”