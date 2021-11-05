Keep your home secure on dark nights warn police

NOW that the clocks have gone back, police are warning residents to do everything they can to keep their home secure.

Thames Valley Police says that the new daylight hours mean that many people will return home in the dark, and it is a prime moment for burglars as they can easily see which houses are unoccupied.

It has offered some advice to help people keep the thieves at bay:

Invest in a timer light switch and vary the time it comes on each day to make it look more natural. It can also be used with a radio or TV to give the impression that someone’s home.

Perhaps purchase a fake/simulated TV device which lights up a room like a real TV.

Keep valuables out of sight and mark them with your house number and postcode using a UV pen, or consider buying a forensic property marking system.

Register your valuables via www.immobilise.com and keep an inventory list. It’s free and takes just a few minutes.

If you have jewellery, photograph it for insurance purposes and consider storing it in a suitable safe.

Lock your doors and windows. If you have a UPVC door make sure that you have double locked it by lifting the handle and locking it with the key. Make sure the key is removed from the lock and out of reach.

If you are going away on holiday, remember not to post details of your holiday on social networking websites, cancel any milk or newspaper deliveries and if you have a burglar alarm, make sure it is set before your leave.

Look out for your neighbours’ houses, especially when they’re not at home and call the police if you see anything suspicious on: 101 or: 999 in an emergency.

For further crime reduction advice visit the Thames Valley Police website.