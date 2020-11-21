Keeping homes warm this winter

RESIDENTS may find themselves eligible for help heating their homes this winter.

The Gas Distributor Network, SGN is providing thousands of pounds of funding via their Help to Heat scheme.

Householders who receive certain benefits, have a low household income, are elderly, have young children or have certain health conditions may qualify for funding.

“Through our Help to Heat scheme, we can help residents connect to a more affordable fuel to make their homes warmer and more comfortable,” said Marie Jones, fuel poverty stakeholder engagement manager at SGN. “For households relying on solid fuel or electric storage heaters, the Help to Heat scheme is a route to cheaper fuel bills from a more efficient heating system.”

Residents who think they may be eligible are advised to call 0800 015 5174 or visit www.yesenergysolutions.co.uk/schemes/sgn-help-to-heat-gas-connections