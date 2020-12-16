Keeping warm with Winnersh Triangle

A BOROUGH business park has donated more than 150 blankets to The Cowshed.

Frasers Property UK, the owner of Winnersh Triangle and management team, MAPP, provided the charity with surplus branded picnic blankets.

Nancy Apperley, marketing manager at Frasers Property UK, said it was important for the business park to have a sense of community.

“We are delighted that we were able to come together with our management partners to support The Cowshed — an excellent charity that does so much to support the local community and some of the most vulnerable people in society,” she said. “As we move into the Christmas and the New Year period we look forward to starting our latest fundraising campaign across our portfolio of business parks which will allow us to further support important and vital community support groups.”