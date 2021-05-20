Keith Baker appointed new Wokingham mayor

CLLR Keith Baker has been installed as the new mayor of Wokingham Borough at the annual meeting of the council, held on Thursday, May 20.

Outgoing mayor Malcolm Richards was stepping down after nine years as councillor for Norreys ward.

The Conservatives nominated Cllr Keith Baker as mayor, but Cllr Lindsay Ferris nominated Cllr Caroline Smith seconded by Cllr Clive Jones.

Cllr Halsall said he proposed Cllr Baker “he is a long serving councillor, he was the leader of the council and I think he will be a fine, fine mayor”.

Cllr Kaiser said that he echoed what Cllr Halsall said.

Nominating Cllr Smith, Cllr Ferris said “she would do an excellent job as mayuor and would represent the whole borugh”.

Cllr Jones said that it gave him great pleasure to nominate Cllr Smith, adding that “she knows our community really well”.

The mayor should be someone who can remain calm, can demonstrate fairness and appreciation of the council’s rules and customs. “I believe Caroline has all the qualities to be a fantastic mayor of the borough”.

Following a vote, Keith Baker was appointed as mayor.

There was a short pause in the meeting for a handover of the cloak and chain of office.

Cllr Baker thanked the council for electing him to the office.

“I am truly humbled to be elected,” he said.

His chosen charities is Chance To Dance, a dance school for children within the disabled community.

He thanked his wife for her support and praised Mr Richards for his mayoral year.

And he said he was quite old fashioned in many ways.

“I will pledge to be even-handed to all councillors. In return I expect all councillors to behave in an appropriate manner,” he said, pointing out that he wanted supplementary questions to be based on the answer given.

He called for individual meetings with the leaders of each parties to understand their views.

The deputy mayor nomination was Cllr Abdul Loyes, something seconded by Cllr Kaiser. The Lib Dems proposed Cllr Smith as Cllr Baker’s deputy.

“I’ve known Cllr Loyes for 20 years. He is one of the most dedicated councillors I have met,” he said. “He is very caring and has a good rapport with his residents.

“He is a keen member of our Woodley team.”

Cllr Kaiser said Cllr Loyes worked extremely hard for his community.

Cllr Ferris said he felt the mayoral post was a ‘neutral post’ and said he was very happy to propose Cllr Smith, something that Cllr Prue Bray backed.

Following a vote, Cllr Loyes was appointed.

“Wokingham is really great place to live and work. I want everyone who lives here to benefit from the great things on offer,” he said.