Key workers urged to consider adoption

adoption
Picture: gerd Altman/ Pixabay

KEY WORKERS are being encouraged to consider adoption after a charities appeal.

Parents And Children Together (PACT), an adoption charity based in Reading, is calling for key workers to think about adopting.

With their professional experience and skills, key workers are seen to be stronger adopters and are particularly valued by local authorities.

During the pandemic, children have continued to go into care with a higher demand for adoptive families.

While they are urging for more key workers to adopt, they are welcoming a range of couples and single people from all different backgrounds to also apply.

Jan Fishwick, PACT Chief Executive, said: “While there is no such thing as a typical adopter we know from our many years’ experience of matching children with permanent and loving families that people who work in a caring profession very often have the experience, skills and qualities to make excellent adopters.

“Having said that we are always very happy to hear from anyone, whatever their profession, who can offer love, stability and security to a child who needs this – this is always what matters most.”

PACT holds online events which are free to attend, to find out more information visit pactcharity.org.

