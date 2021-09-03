Keys handover for new Farley Hill Primary School

KEYS TO the new premises for Farley Hill School have been handed to its headteacher.

Emma Clarke and her team are gearing up to open the new school site in Arborfield, after construction was completed earlier this summer.

The new facility provides the school space to teach more than 600 pupils, with the cohort growing in a phased approach.

The school has specialist areas for design and food technology, PE and dance, and has the latest screens and speakers.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said it was a great pleasure to hand over the keys to the facility.

“I’m sure the hundreds of students who will be starting the new school year there will be delighted with what it has to offer, and will benefit hundreds more in the years ahead,” he said.

Ms Clarke said: “We are delighted with our new school building and the excellent facilities.

“Farley Hill school will continue to provide an excellent education and help the children to develop academically and as people.

“We look forward to being part of the Arborfield Green community.”

The school was built with modules constructed in Yorkshire by Reds10. With 70% of the building work done offsite, this cuts carbon emissions.