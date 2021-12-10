Wokingham.Today

KFC opens new branch Lower Earley today

THE BOROUGH’S newest fast-food chain is opening today.

KFC is opening in The Square, off Chalfont Way in Lower Earley.

The new eatery will be welcoming customers from noon until 9pm everyday.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Ho ho ho…the rumours are true and Colonel Christmas has come early to open a new KFC in Lower Earley. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes and the team are excited to welcome fans for buckets full of fried chicken from today.”

Its menu includes a mixture of fried chicken pieces, burgers, vegetarian and vegan options, plus side dishes such as corn-on-the-cob and baked beans.

It is famous for its bucket meals that contain chicken drumsticks and wings with fries and drinks.

The menu also features a rice box which includes chicken, rice and salad, and some ‘boneless banquets’ – chicken fillets and popcorn chicken pieces, similar to nuggets.

