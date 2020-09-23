KFC welcomes grant applications

APPLICATIONS are open to a new charity grant fund from fast-food chain KFC.

It is offering gifts of up to £2,000 for charities that aim to empower young people across the country.

It is open to registered charities, registered community interest companies, unincorporated clubs or associations or unregistered charities with a turnover of less than £300,000.

Applications should explain how they can empower young people to fulfil their potential and build a positive future by providing spaces that allow young people to feel safe and secure, helping them to unlock talent, build life skills, provide mentoring and improve their chances to gain meaningful employment.

Organisations should submit a two-minute video about their project.

Louise Norris, from the KFC Foundation, said: “Giving everyone the chance to fulfil their potential is really important in the way we do things at the KFC Foundation. But this isn’t about us.

“We want to empower young people at the heart of our communities, by supporting grassroots organisations who are doing great things, working tirelessly to improve the lives of young people.

“Funds are available so get your applications in now.”

The closing date is Friday, September 25. To apply, log on to www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-foundation-community-grants