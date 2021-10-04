Bridges Resource Centre rated Ofsted outstanding for 10th time

A WOODLEY centre supporting children with disabilities has been awarded outstanding by Ofsted for the 10th time.

Bridges Resource Centre provides short breaks for children with complex needs and disabilities.

It was inspected in July and has been praised for high quality partnership work.

In the report, Ofsted said: “The children are at the centre of all practice and there is a culture of respect and dignity evident in all staff practice.

“The children’s positive experiences start from the very first time that they stay.”

The centre focuses on a holistic approach that supports not only their needs, but the wider family.

Ofsted said that the management team is highly effective, knowledgeable and passionate and constantly making improvements to benefit the children.

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services at the borough council congratulated the team.

He said: “We know that the service that we offer for children with special and complex needs and disabilities is well-received by families and that the opportunities this gives children is brilliant, so I am pleased to see that affirmed by Ofsted rating the service outstanding.

“This is the 10th outstanding rating the service has had, which is down to the incredible hard work and dedication of the team and the passion and energy they put into their work with children.”