Wokingham.Today

Cancer charity launches Charvil treatment hub with open day extravaganza

by Charlotte King0
charvil
Hannah Littlejones, Adam Jenkins, Claire and Katie Grove sold arkwork to raise funds for the charity's new centre Picture: Steve Smyth

A CHARITY has launched a new hub in Charvil to support anybody receiving cancer treatment.

My Cancer My Choices opened its premises on Old Bath Road on Saturday, September 25 with a series of mindful activities and refreshments.

It is now one of four centres across Berkshire.

Victoria Latchford, the charity’s operations director, said the open day was a chance to share the work the charity does.

“Charvil is fantastic and we’ve now got a hub for the first time which includes our offices,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate that and make people aware of how we support people’s wellbeing.”

Founded in 2015, My Cancer My Choices offers complementary therapies for people being treated for cancer in Berkshire, including massage, Tai Chi and online art therapy.

“In Charvil, we will now do a whole mixture of therapies, including acupuncture and reflexology,” Ms Latchford said.

“On Saturday, we had drop-in mindfulness and yoga sessions, an art show to raise money, and a live spin challenge.

“We were also lucky to have deputy mayor for Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Abdul Loyes, who spent time meeting volunteers. It was a really positive day.”

My Cancer My Choices raised more than £1,000 last weekend which will now be reinvested back into its services.

Patients are referred for therapy by Royal Berkshire Hospital, Bracknell Health Space, Macmillan and other support groups. They can also self-refer.

To find out more, visit: www.mycancermychoices.org

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Enjoy Fleetwood Mac tribute show on the big screen

Laura Scardarella

Earley schools damaged by flooding set to reopen tomorrow

Gemma Davidson

Greek-inspired recipes to transport your dining room to the Mediterranean coastline

John Wakefield
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.