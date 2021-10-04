Cancer charity launches Charvil treatment hub with open day extravaganza

A CHARITY has launched a new hub in Charvil to support anybody receiving cancer treatment.

My Cancer My Choices opened its premises on Old Bath Road on Saturday, September 25 with a series of mindful activities and refreshments.

It is now one of four centres across Berkshire.

Victoria Latchford, the charity’s operations director, said the open day was a chance to share the work the charity does.

“Charvil is fantastic and we’ve now got a hub for the first time which includes our offices,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate that and make people aware of how we support people’s wellbeing.”

Founded in 2015, My Cancer My Choices offers complementary therapies for people being treated for cancer in Berkshire, including massage, Tai Chi and online art therapy.

“In Charvil, we will now do a whole mixture of therapies, including acupuncture and reflexology,” Ms Latchford said.

“On Saturday, we had drop-in mindfulness and yoga sessions, an art show to raise money, and a live spin challenge.

“We were also lucky to have deputy mayor for Wokingham Borough Council, Cllr Abdul Loyes, who spent time meeting volunteers. It was a really positive day.”

My Cancer My Choices raised more than £1,000 last weekend which will now be reinvested back into its services.

Patients are referred for therapy by Royal Berkshire Hospital, Bracknell Health Space, Macmillan and other support groups. They can also self-refer.

To find out more, visit: www.mycancermychoices.org