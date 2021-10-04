Wokingham Borough Council increases investment into VCS prevention services

WOKINGHAM Borough Council will approve grants and contracts to offer support to vulnerable residents.

The arrangements, worth more than £2 million with Voluntary and Community Sector (VCS) organisations, will supply prevention services to adults when it meets this Thursday.

The council currently funds 22 VCS organisations, providing 30 contracted adult prevention services.

Executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, Cllr Charles Margetts, said: “The procurement of our VCS prevention services would provide many benefits to residents including joined-up voluntary sector prevention services aimed at preventing, reducing and delaying the need for formal care and support among the adult population across a range of mental health, physical health and social support needs, with an increased focus on value for money, quality and sustainability.

“By increasing investment into the VCS sector, we can help to build safe, strong communities which offer high quality support to vulnerable residents at the right time, therefore reducing the need for formal statutory care and support.

“At the council, we want to be the best we can be, and it is hoped that the procurement will shape a strong VCS in Wokingham.”

The grants and contracts will be awarded for three years with the opportunity to extend to a further two years.