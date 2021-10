PROGRESS Theatre is welcoming its patrons to feel more comfortable at its upcoming productions.

On Wednesday evenings it will host a Come As You Are night to support transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

The theatre will open earlier at 7pm and there will be changing facilities for patrons before and after the show.

The front of house staff will also have in-house, inclusivity training.

For more details, visit progresstheatre.co.uk