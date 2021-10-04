Wokingham.Today

Tribute to Amy Winehouse to come to Norden Farm

by Laura Scardarella
amy winehouse tribute
PJFimages

AMY WINEHOUSE’S music will be celebrated for one night only at Norden Farm this month.

Audiences can sing a-ong to classics including Rehab, Back to Black, Tears Dry on Their Own and more on Saturday, October 16.

The gig will be led by X Factor boot-camp contestant Emma Wright.

And Amy’s original guitarist Robin Banerjee will be touring with the group.

The performance starts at 8pm, tickets are £19 for adults and £17 for concessions.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01628 682567, or log on to nordenfarm.org

