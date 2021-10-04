Tribute to Amy Winehouse to come to Norden Farm

AMY WINEHOUSE’S music will be celebrated for one night only at Norden Farm this month.

Audiences can sing a-ong to classics including Rehab, Back to Black, Tears Dry on Their Own and more on Saturday, October 16.

The gig will be led by X Factor boot-camp contestant Emma Wright.

And Amy’s original guitarist Robin Banerjee will be touring with the group.

The performance starts at 8pm, tickets are £19 for adults and £17 for concessions.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01628 682567, or log on to nordenfarm.org