VOLUNTEER CORNER: Opportunities to help people in Wokingham borough as seen in Wokingham.Today of September 30, 2021

Compiled by Helena Badger from Wokingham Volunteers Centre

If you enjoy being in an office environment, are compassionate and like meeting people then this could be the role for you.

Thanks to volunteers like you, the British Red Cross Mobility scheme can provide people in your local community with wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to help them through a crisis.

This vital service enables people to maintain their independence and quality of life after an illness or injury.

Whether it is to help take a relative out, or take a child to school, it makes a difficult and distressing time a little bit easier.

This volunteer opportunity is a chance to meet new people and be part of a dynamic and inclusive team.

All training and induction for the role is included, there is no charge for training.

The role is based at its offices in Wokingham Town Centre and the Red Cross is looking for help on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays between 10am and 2pm.

Fed up with paying for gym membership?

Would you prefer free exercise in the fresh air?

Do you love animals but particularly horses?

If you can answer yes then volunteering at SAFE (Saving Abandoned Fly-Grazing Equines) could be for you.

It is looking for hardworking volunteers to help care for its horses and ponies.

Shift times are currently 9am-1pm and 3pm-7pm but these vary throughout the year and have a degree of flexibility.

SAFE is looking for over 18s with their own transport as it is split across several sites in and around Wokingham and Reading that aren’t easily accessible by public transport.

The charity would love you to be able to commit to at least one regular shift a week so that you can get to know your shift colleagues, the routine and the horses too.

Basic tasks are feeding, hay, water, mucking out, picking up manure, and general horse care but there are many other things involved too.

The horses at SAFE come from severely neglected backgrounds but with the help of our wonderful vets and the care, love and attention from our volunteers they slowly learn to trust humans again.

Watching their progress is highly rewarding.

In additional to the hands-on volunteering, SAFE is also looking for volunteers that would be interested in helping with fundraising, PR/marketing and finance.

The 1st Hurst Scouts are seeking enthusiastic volunteers who are keen to learn new skills, work with young people and get out and about, to help out with our Beavers (ages six to eight, Tuesdays 5.30pm-6.45pm), Cubs (ages eight to 10, Wednesdays 6.30pm-8pm) or Scouts (ages 10 to14, Thursdays 7.15-9pm).

No previous experience in Scouting is needed – our friendly team of local volunteers will work alongside you and provide all the support you need. Learn new skills and make a difference in young peoples’ lives as well as to your local community.

These fun, once weekly term time sessions are based in its Scout Hut on School Road in Hurst.

For more details, explore other volunteering roles, to or offer help, call: 0118 977 0749, email volunteer@wok-vol.org.uk or visit Wokingham Volunteers Centre website: www.volunteerwokinghamborough.org.uk