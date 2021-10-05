Internationally renowned Theatre Re perform at South Hill Park

AFTER its success of The Nature of Forgetting, Theatre Re returns with its performance of BIRTH at South Hill Park this October.

The story follows Emily, who is eight months pregnant when she reads her grandmother’s journal.

Exploring her family history, its pages unveil a legacy of tragedies, courage and unconditional love.

BIRTH traces the journey of three women from the same family as they discover self-acceptance, hope and strength in each other.

Theatre Re, an associate company of South Hill Park, has built a reputation of visually poetic theatre.

They have toured the world with sell-out performances in London, New York, Hong Kong, South Korea and South America.

Company director Guillaume Pige said BIRTH is a celebration of family.

“Throughout the development process, we unearthed the parallels between our own lives and the lives of our parents and grandparents,” he said.

“We looked at the moments that have been an important part of family life for generations and that we want to remember.”

BIRTH is a visual performance piece, which is accessible for deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

The show takes place on Wednesday, October 20 at 7.45pm in the Wilde Theatre.

Tickets cost £16.50 for adults and £14.50 for members.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123 or log on to southhillpark.org.uk