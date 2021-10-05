Crowthorne care home joins magical village trail this October

A CROWTHORNE care home is taking part in this year’s spooky village trail.

Pinehurst Care Centre, on Duke’s Ride, will create a Hallowe’en themed display as part of the annual Crowthorne Trails event.

Businesses owners and residents across the village will decorate their gardens and windows for families to enjoy looking at throughout the week.

The trail will take place from Saturday, October 23 until Sunday, October 31.

And this year’s theme is magic and mystery.

Victoria Pembroke, activities coordinator at Pinehurst Care Centre, said the staff and residents are excited to take part in this year’s trail.

“The residents not only enjoy helping to make our display, they love seeing the children stop by outside to look,” she said.

“Pinehurst Care Centre are taking part because we love being involved with something within the community and these sorts of things are great in Crowthorne and make it such a good place to be.

“We love to connect with our community and this will be our third time joining in, we have so many creative people working and living here, its a great opportunity for them to show everyone what they can do.”

For more information, visit: crowthornetrails.org