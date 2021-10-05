Wokingham.Today

Borough property prices sit 50% higher than UK average

by Charlotte King0
property prices wokingham
Picture: Tierra Mallorca from Unsplash

WOKINGHAM’S property prices sit more than 50% higher than the national average, according to a new report from Zoopla.

The property group revealed the cost to buy one square foot in the borough is £429, compared to a national average of £282.

It also found in Reading and West Berkshire, the average price is £379 – sitting 40% above the country’s average.

According to Zoopla, this means it costs £13,400 to purchase the space needed for a double bed in Wokingham borough.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “The research [shows] that the town’s increasing popularity for home buyers is a having a major impact on what homes in the area are worth.

“Nationally, we’re also seeing that the type of property has an impact on the cost of space.”

She said the pandemic has led to more families seeking space, causing house prices to climb faster than flats.

“Reading residents thinking about selling a family house will really be in pole position,” she added.

The data is sourced from Zoopla’s latest House Price Index. For more information, visit: www.zoopla.co.uk/discover/property-news/uk-house-prices-hit-record-high

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

School run fears after Leopard changes its spots

James Hastings

PREVIEW: Reading Women v Arsenal- Royals look for redemption after heavy defeat

Andy Preston

+UPDATED+ Tree blocking railway line between Wokingham and Bracknell causing delays

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.