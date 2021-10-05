Borough property prices sit 50% higher than UK average

WOKINGHAM’S property prices sit more than 50% higher than the national average, according to a new report from Zoopla.

The property group revealed the cost to buy one square foot in the borough is £429, compared to a national average of £282.

It also found in Reading and West Berkshire, the average price is £379 – sitting 40% above the country’s average.

According to Zoopla, this means it costs £13,400 to purchase the space needed for a double bed in Wokingham borough.

Gráinne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla, said: “The research [shows] that the town’s increasing popularity for home buyers is a having a major impact on what homes in the area are worth.

“Nationally, we’re also seeing that the type of property has an impact on the cost of space.”

She said the pandemic has led to more families seeking space, causing house prices to climb faster than flats.

“Reading residents thinking about selling a family house will really be in pole position,” she added.

The data is sourced from Zoopla’s latest House Price Index. For more information, visit: www.zoopla.co.uk/discover/property-news/uk-house-prices-hit-record-high