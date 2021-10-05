‘Let’s do Gordon proud at this year’s fun run’ says Twyford Together

PUT YOUR running shoes on because there’s still time to register for Twyford Together’s annual Fun Run.

This weekend, residents will take to the streets to fundraise for Twyford Charities Together with a series of challenges.

This year’s event includes a 5km (3.1 mile) race and a range of fun runs for youngsters, including 1km and 2km courses.

Robin Yeadon, chairman of Twyford Together, said: “[The Fun Run] is shaping up to be a terrific morning.

“We would like to do Gordon Storey incredibly proud this year and raise as much as we possibly can for Twyford Charities Together.”

In addition to the races, Twyford Together has also arranged a ‘fastest street’ contest.

There will be some stalls and activities too, including My Journey Wokingham’s smoothie making bike and refreshments from Rural Pie Co.

The event is sponsored by Castle Royle.

The Twyford Together Charity 5k and Fun Run is taking place on Sunday, October 10, at The Piggott School from 9am until midday.

Runners are encouraged to register in advance online or pay with cash on the day.

For more information, visit: www.twyfordtogether.org/upcoming-events/twyfordtogether-charity-5k-and-fun-run