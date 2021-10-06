New faces sign up to help at Wokingham Volunteer Fair

CHARITIES and community groups have seen an influx of new faces, thanks to the annual Wokingham Volunteer Fair.

The event was held in Wokingham Town Hall in Market Place.

Stalls were set up to allow visitors to meet existing volunteers and supporters of a range of charities.

In all, 13 different groups were present.

Guests could learn more about the opportunities available and how they can help.

Organisers from Wokingham Volunteer Centre said that around 150 people attended, and there were a number of sign-ups.

Those benefitting included The Link Visiting Scheme, which saw 25 people volunteer, Holt Copse Conservation Volunteers seeing 24 people join, and more than 20 people agrreing to help our First Days Children’s Charity.

One charity that took part said: “What a brilliant event. We didn’t expect such a good turnout. Everyone was keen to talk and really wanted to help.”

And another said: “Thank you to the Volunteer Centre for organising. It makes such a difference to be able to talk to people face-to-face.

“We have signed up some excellent volunteers today.”

For more details, log on to: wokinghamvolunteercentre.org.uk