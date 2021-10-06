Wokingham.Today

New faces sign up to help at Wokingham Volunteer Fair

by Phil Creighton0
volunteer fair
Wokingham Volunteer Fair at the Town Hall on Saturday. The Guide Dog Stand. Volunteers Ron Field (Chair of the |EastBerks Fundraising Group and Levi Niemann with "Hugo" and Erin Storr, who is the Volunteerr Co-ordinator, Reading)

CHARITIES and community groups have seen an influx of new faces, thanks to the annual Wokingham Volunteer Fair.

The event was held in Wokingham Town Hall in Market Place.

Stalls were set up to allow visitors to meet existing volunteers and supporters of a range of charities.

In all, 13 different groups were present.

Guests could learn more about the opportunities available and how they can help.

Organisers from Wokingham Volunteer Centre said that around 150 people attended, and there were a number of sign-ups.

Those benefitting included The Link Visiting Scheme, which saw 25 people volunteer, Holt Copse Conservation Volunteers seeing 24 people join, and more than 20 people agrreing to help our First Days Children’s Charity.

One charity that took part said: “What a brilliant event. We didn’t expect such a good turnout. Everyone was keen to talk and really wanted to help.”

And another said: “Thank you to the Volunteer Centre for organising. It makes such a difference to be able to talk to people face-to-face.

“We have signed up some excellent volunteers today.”

For more details, log on to: wokinghamvolunteercentre.org.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post.

