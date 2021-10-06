Sweetcorn & Chilli Butter

IN THE KITCHEN WITH FREELY FRUITY

Serves 4

This time of year we drive past many fields of maize in the UK signalling harvest time.

Not all of it sells as sweetcorn but more and more each year what we eat is home grown.

Fresh corn on the cob pairs beautifully with heat from chilli and this flavoured butter is super easy to make.

Ingredients

50g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Small bunch fresh coriander, finely chopped

Pinch of salt

4 corn on the cob

Method

1. Mash the butter with chilli, coriander and salt; set aside

2. Boil, steam or barbecue the sweetcorn

3. Brush with the butter to serve

Recipe by Charlotte Simpkins for Freely Fruity

www.facebook.com/freelyfruityuk/