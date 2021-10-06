Sonning enjoys healthy competition at annual Village Show

SONNING came together to celebrate with music, food and healthy competition earlier this month.

On Saturday, September 11, Sonning Village Show took place at the primary school on Liguge Way.

Residents enjoyed an afternoon of fancy dress, tea and cake, barbecue food and drinks.

Organisers also hosted an annual competition which saw people compete in a variety of classes, such as best photography, best onions and best Victoria sandwich.

Carol Collier, event organiser, said: “The Show is a non-profit event, put on for the benefit of the whole village.

“Throughout the afternoon, there was live music from the Craigievar Ceilidh Band courtesy of the village’s Fire Brigade Trust.

“A good day was had by all.”