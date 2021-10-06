Wokingham.Today

New director for regional cyber security centre

by Charlotte King0
cyber security
Andy Richardson

WOKINGHAM firms will get an extra helping hand to avoid cyber attacks, thanks to a new appointment.

Detective superintendent Andy Richardson has joined as director of the Cyber Resilience Centre for the South East (SECRC).

He has moved from the South East Organised Crime Unit, taking the reigns from the SECRC’s previous director Justin Torgout.

DS Richardson has worked in policing for more than 25 years, including in cyber and economic crime and digital forensics.

“I’m delighted to have joined the SECRC as the centre’s new director,” he said. “Throughout my role as the Head of Surrey & Sussex Police’s Cyber and Economic Crime Units, I have seen first-hand the devastation that a cyber attack can cause a business.

“The team has worked incredibly hard since the centre’s launch last year in helping local businesses understand more about the threats they face and help them get better protected.”

The SECRC is one of nine centres across the country launched to help businesses defend themselves against cyber crime.

It works in conjunction with universities and Thames Valley Police.

