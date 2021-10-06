MAGIC THREE: Bracknell RFC complete treble success

BRACKNELL RUGBY CLUB’s first team continue their reign at the top of the table with victory over Witney RFC.

A cold and wet Saturday did not dampen Bracknell supporters’ spirits as they cheered from the stands and sidelines for their local rugby team, who after 80 minutes earned victory without dropping a single point in the process.

The score finished with 25-0 in Brackell’s favour, with another home game this Saturday for the 1XV team to look forward to as they welcome Buckingham RFC with a 3pm kick off at Lily Hill Park.

As well as the 1XV team taking the win at home the club also saw their men’s 2XV & 3XV take wins home from their away fixtures.

Tthe 2XV away at Henley secured a win with a 22-10 triumph.

Meanwhile,. The third XV made the trip to Marlow where the final result saw Bracknell storm to an impressive 49-0 success.

Bracknell’s teams have been producing fireworks on the pitch, and the club will be replicating that when they host their annual fireworks show on Sunday, November 7.

They are inviting family, friends and residents of Bracknell to join them at Bracknell Rugby Club to enjoy live music, a BBQ and a fireworks display in the evening.